Riverdale has announced a new program called Handle With Care.

The program was developed in conjunction with the Hancock County Schools, Findlay City Schools, the City of Findlay, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Service Board, Family Resource Center, and the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department.

When a child is exposed to a traumatic event, a law enforcement officer will contact the designated school personnel. That person at the school will ensure notification is provided to the appropriate teachers.

The team of teachers, counselors, and principals will support the child so, he or she is ready to learn.

More information on the program can be found by visiting hancockhandlewithcare.org