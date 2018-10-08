The Riverdale Youth Varsity Football team advanced to 1st place in the Northwest Ohio Youth Football League after their final regular season game against the Arlington Red Devils. The action continues Saturday at 6:30 pm when the Falcons (6-0) take on Pandora Gilboa (5-1) at Arcadia in the Youth Football Superbowl game.

Front row:

Hawk Washburn, Evan Reiter, Loukas Carter, Wyatt Mason, Derek Courtad, Zach Anderson, and Joseph Quint

Second row:

Coach Jim Mason, Nick Gault, Tristan Wilson, Coach Tom Washburn, Michael Augsburger, Dalton Myers,

Grant Inbody, Coach Josh Reed, Landen Bailey, Parker Driskill, and Coach Nate Courtad