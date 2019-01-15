This past Saturday, Riverdale Local School’s competitive Show Choir “Soundsation” directed by Sophia Fleshman, and Assistant directed by Jason Van Buskirk, went to the first Show Choir Competition held by Alliance High School.

Fleshman said, “I thought this was a great first Competition held by Alliance High School! I will definitely be bringing my students back next year. It really honed in on the “small show choir” aspect in the world of “big” show choirs. It gave us a chance to compete with groups around our size.

Score wise, this was the best Soundsation has done this season! Dana Rickle, a senior at Riverdale, won our “Best Performer” award as well. I am so proud of the hard work these students have been putting together in since June, and we are so thankful we got to participate in Alliance’s competition.”

You can see them next at Findlay Fest Show Choir Competition at Findlay High School on Saturday, January 26th.

Riverdale will also be presenting their Musical Comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Friday, March 15 at 7:00pm and Saturday, March 16th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Soundsation will also be hosting a Cabaret dinner and show on Friday, April 26th open to all.

They are looking for a sponsor for Soundsation Show Choir, or our Theater Department, please reach out to Choir Director Sophia Fleshman at Riverdale High School if you are interested, or would just like to make a donation.