He was born September 8, 1943 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Ivan W. and Mary E. (Brown). Robert is survived by his wife Diana L. Gabriel-Rife, Upper Sandusky, children Randy Rife, Mansfield, Cindy (Randy) VanBuren, Painesville, Amanda (Darrell) Watson, Upper Sandusky, grandson Lukas VanBuren, three foster grandchildren, sister Mary Nickelson, FL, brothers-in-law Bob Gabriel, Marion and Ken Gabriel, Upper Sandusky. He was preceded in death by his first wife Annette Glaskes and granddaughter Dawn Marie VanBuren.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of Bucyrus High School. He was a machine attendant at Timken for over 30 years. He also enjoyed bowling, working in the yard, spending time with his dogs, traveling out west, country and oldies music, NFL football, OSU Buckeyes, and going out to eat especially to Bob Evans and Red Lobster. Mr. Rife was a member of Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church, and served as a hospitality minister for numerous years. He was a man of deep Catholic faith…always putting his trust in Jesus Christ. Bob was a man of few words, but very kindhearted and gentle. His greatest joys were his faith and family. He will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6pm on Thursday December 27, 2018 in Bringman Clark Funeral Home, followed by a 6pm Catholic Prayer Service. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Friday December 28, 2018 at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Parish with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil OFM, Conv. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Parish or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.