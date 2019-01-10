Robert “Bob” L. Evans age 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at his home on January 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on July 29, 1942 in Bucyrus, OH to Robert R. and Mavis M. Evans of whom are deceased.

Bob is survived by his wife Susanne of 21 years and children Angela Crawford (Blaine), Upper Sandusky, Robert Evans (Heather), Forest, Andrea Opara (Cornelius), Findlay, Sonya Clark (Tim), Upper Sandusky, Sabrina Swavel (Andy), Upper Sandusky and Gretel Kirby (Dan), Upper Sandusky.

Also surviving are 10 beautiful grandchildren. Kristen, Kyle and Kolten Evans, Matthew and Eric Opara, Storm Rife, Bridget Swavel, Tyler, Jada and Kylie Kirby.

Bob is also survived by 3 sisters, Sue Pees, Shelby Rose, Linda Evans and brother Mike Evans.

He was preceded in death by his Beloved wife of 32 years Nancy Lee Evans.

Bob got baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 24th 1955 in Chicago, Illinois.

He was a 1960 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

Bob was in the plumbing business with his father and then started his own business, Auto Trim Design and enjoyed immensely working alongside his son who now owns the business.

Bob’s greatest joy was sharing the bible’s message of a future paradise earth with people in the community. He also was an elder in the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Upper Sandusky.

He enjoyed horseback riding and hiking in the mountains, but most of all he enjoyed spending time at home.

A memorial service will be given by Jim Roszman at the Upper Sandusky Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at #10819 State Highway 53 West on Saturday January 12, 2019 at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.