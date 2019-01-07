Robert L. King, 95 of Arlington

Funeral Services for Robert L. King will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3:00PM till 7:00PM on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

He died on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Arlington Good Samaritan. He was born on November 15, 1923 in Dunkirk to the late Harley and Allyne (Louthan) King. On March 30, 1947 he married Esther Ellen McBride and she preceded him in death in April of 2013.

Surviving are 2 daughters; Bobbi Burns of Findlay and Jani Lynn (Delbert) Collins of Forest. 3 sons; Gregg Wayne (Samantha) King of Forest, Randy Keith King of Findlay and Curt Douglas (Connie) King of Dola. Grandchildren; Jonathan Burns, Christopher (Rachel) Burns, Jeremy King, Tasha (Nick) Hurley, Jonathan (Brittany) Gross, Erica Joy King, Alex King, Brian (Jesse) King, Nathan (Amanda) King, Derek (Dani Joy) Collins, Jared (Carmen) Collins and Heather (Derik Dunson) Collins. 15 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law; Howard Burns and 3 sisters; Betty Arn, O’dene Hull and Norma Davis.

Robert was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in Europe and The Pacific.

He was a self employed carpenter and he also refinished furniture.

He was a former member of the Walnut Grove Church and current member of the Bridgeport Church.

He enjoyed fishing and doing puzzles.

Memorial donations may be made to The Bridgeport Church.

