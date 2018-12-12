Fire damaged a house on Robinson Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the Kenton Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 312 Robinson Avenue at just before 5 Tuesday.

Smoke was visible out of the attic upon arrival. All occupants were out of the house and there were no injuries.

Heavy damage occurred to the house especially to the upstairs and attic.

Mutual assistance was provided by fire departments from Mt. Victory, Ridgeway, Belle center and Forest. BKP Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for around two hours.

No cause has been determined, and the Hardin County Arson Team is investigating.