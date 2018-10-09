Rosella (Rosie) Johnson-Gardner, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born on October 30, 1933 along with twin brother, Frank, to the late Carlton and Pauline (Woodruff) Willeke.

She married Delbert Gerald Johnson on November 23, 1952 and he preceded her in death. On April 30, 1995 she married Thad B. Gardner who also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children Jeff Johnson, Greg (Tami) Johnson, and Kristie McCarthy. Six grandsons; Matthew (Kylie) McCarthy, Michael Johnson, Nathan McCarthy, Ryan Johnson, Adam Johnson, and Zachary McCarthy. Three great granddaughters; twins Teagan and Emberly McCarthy, and Keiralyn McCarthy. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, twin brother Frank (Millie) Willeke, brothers; Vernal Willeke and Wayne Willeke.

Rosie was a retired rural mail carrier and Postmaster at the Ridgeway Post Office. She was a member of the Ridgeway United Methodist Church and their Womens Group; Rural Carriers Association, League of Postmasters; Silver Star Circle, and Hardin Memorial Hospital Guild.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgeway United Methodist Church or Ridgemont Public Library.

Condolences can be sent to www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com