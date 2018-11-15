A 16 year old London, Ohio teenager, who was reported as a runaway, was located in Kenton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers received a report about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the parking lot of Heritage Co-Op. Upon arrival, the car was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Bales Road.

A traffic stop was conducted and it was discovered the driver had been reported as a runaway by his father.

The teenager was issued a citation for expired plates and driving with a temporary permit without a licensed driver as a passenger.

He was released to the custody of his father and is scheduled to be in Hardin County Juvenile Court on November 21.