A Rushsylvania man was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop in Kenton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, an officer stopped a car on South Detroit at Espy Street for a traffic violation, and it was discovered that a passenger in the car had a warrant for his arrest through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

31 year old Clinton Short was taken into custody and eventually turned over to a deputy from the sheriff’s office who transported him to the Multi County Jail in Marion.