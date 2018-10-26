One person was injured in a two vehicle crash that occurred just before 10 Thursday morning on Detroit at Columbus Street in downtown Kenton.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, 72 year old Phillip Jordan, of Rushsylvania, was stopped for a red light on Detroit at Columbus Street, when his car was struck from behind by a northbound pickup being operated by 47 year old Lori Mowery, of Kenton.

Heavy damage occurred to the vehicles.

Jordan was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by BKP Ambulance.

Mowery was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.