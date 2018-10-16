A Logan County woman, who is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison has lost an appeal.

According to the document filed in the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals, the court overruled five assignment of errors, including one that claimed there was insufficient evidence to convict her, and affirmed the judgement of the Logan County Common Pleas Court in the case against Rosalie Kennedy.

Kennedy was sentenced in connection to the shooting death of her husband Gary in early 2017 in their Rushsylvania home.

She will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years. She is now 64 years old.