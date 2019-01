A Russells Point man has been charged with a felony drug offense following a traffic stop in Logan County Wednesday.

The Bellefontaine Examiner reported that the Washington Township Police Department stopped a car on U.S. 33 and discovered the driver had a suspended license.

A probable cause search was conducted and police allegedly found a white methamphetamine rock.

37 year old Kevin Coon was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs.

He was transported to the Logan County Jail.