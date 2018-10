A Russells Point woman was injured in a crash that occurred early this morning on U.S. 33 in Logan County.

WPKO Radio reported that 37 year old Danielle Helton was driving west on 33 when a tire on her vehicle blew out.

The car ended up off the right side of the road where it struck the embankment and overturned.

Helton was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment.