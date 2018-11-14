Sally Ann Eatherton age 81 of Forest, died at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Tues. Nov. 13, 2018. She was born on Feb. 28, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Fred and Jane (Myers) Stoll. On Oct. 7, 1967 she married Thomas L. Eatherton, he preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2018. Surviving is a son John (Barb) Gartner, Cincinnati, daughters Julie (Bryan) Connolly, MS and Valerie (Michael) Soloman, MS, 12 grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and a sister Linda (Mel) Boecher, Kenton, She was preceded in death by a grandchild.

Mrs. Eatherton worked for 20 years in housekeeping at the University of Findlay. She was member of Greenwood Grange. Mrs. Eatherton enjoyed crocheting and reading.

A funeral service will be held on Sat. Nov. 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest with Rev. Denny Livingston officiating. Visitation is from 9-11:00 a.m. before the services at the funeral home. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenton YMCA or Greenwood Grange in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

