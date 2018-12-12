Saundra L. Shields age 78, of Findlay, died at Birchaven Village on Sunday December 9, 2018.

She was born on February 20, 1940 to the late Francis S. and Lucille E. (Dean) Kennedy in Marseilles, OH. Saundra married Jerry L. Shields on Oct. 31, 1959 they later divorced and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Kim (Doug) Rooper, Forest, Brian Shields, Wharton, Michelle (Ronald) Williams, Chattanooga, TN, Phillip (Ruthie) Shields, Fort Payne, AL, Dania Shields, Wharton, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 nephews James Powell, Kenton, Matt (Julie) Wallace, NC, and Shane Wallace, NC and her beloved cat Figaro. She is preceded in death by her sister Frances E. Wallace.

Saundra retired after 23 years from Riverdale Local Schools where she was a custodian. Her hobbies included sewing, crafts, shopping and taking pictures. Saundra was always willing to lend a helping hand especially to her children and grandchildren.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home on Wednesday December 12, 2018 from 4:00-6:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard Valley Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.