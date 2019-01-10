The Arlington School district is cautioning parents to be aware of what their children are watching, which may seem harmless.

On its Facebook page, school officials said some staff members are concerned with the number of children who have said they are watching a character on YouTube known as “Jeffy.”

The character appears as a puppet doll and shows clips including characters like Mario from Mario Brothers and Elsa from Frozen.

While that may appear harmless, the content on these episodes is profane and inappropriate, especially for children.

Parents can do an internet search for Jeffy to find out more.