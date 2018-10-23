Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced office hours for the month of November.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will be available in 16 counties around Ohio including in Hardin County at the Mary Lou Johnson Library in Kenton on November 28 from 9-11am, in Logan County at the Knowlton Library in Bellefontaine and in Marion County at the Marion Public Library, both on November 9 from 10am until noon.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.