Hardin County residents are invited to the Seedtime and Harvest Feast happening this Saturday October 27.

The event is sponsored by Helping Hands Outreach and the City of Kenton.

Everything is free, including a taco bar, hayrides and tractor rides, plus several other activities for the whole family.

The Seedtime and Harvest Feast will go from 11am to 3pm this Saturday at Wharton Park in Kenton.