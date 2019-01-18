A semi driver escaped serious injury in a roll over crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 30 west of Interstate 75 near Beaverdam.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 36 year old Adam C. Mancuso, of West Olive, Michigan, lost control of the semi on a curve while travelling west on 30. The semi ended up off the right side of the road where it overturned in the ditch.

Mancuso was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The trailer was loaded with bricks, and it took several hours to remove them from the ditch.

The westbound lane of 30 was closed for a short time during clean-up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to take into account adverse weather conditions, especially when traveling on overpasses and negotiating curves.