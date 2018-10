A semi trailer was damaged by fire on US 30 in Wyandot County Wednesday night.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started in the brakes of the trailer. The driver was able to detach the truck and drive it away from the fire.

He was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

The fire melted the back third portion of the trailer.

Traffic in the westbound lanes of 30 was impacted during cleanup.