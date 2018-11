There are two separate reports of semi tractor trailer units that rolled over in the county.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, one occurred at the intersection of County Road 190 and State Route 235 in southern Hardin County, and another was at the intersection of County Road 65 and State Route 81 west of Ada.

No major injuries have been reported.

A driver in one of the mishaps had to be freed because his leg was pinned.

More information will be released later.