A service dog who has been missing since the end of November in Marion has been located.

NBC 4 reported that the Jasper, the Australian Shepherd, ran away from owner’s Keith and Kathy Irey, along with another dog on November 30.

The other dog was found, but despite and outpouring of help from Marion residents, Jasper couldn’t be located. That is until Thursday night.

Jasper lost around 4 pounds, but is safely reunited with his owners just in time for Christmas.