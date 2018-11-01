Several juveniles and two adults in Wyandot County are facing charges following a report of an underage party in Sycamore.

According to the report, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the party by a cab company that reported transporting a juvenile who was intoxicated from the Sycamore address to Fostoria.

Deputies went to the address in the village where they found several juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages. A report will be filed with the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

It was also discovered that two adults supplied the alcoholic beverages to the juveniles.

They have not yet been charged as the incident remains under investigation.