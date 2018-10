The intersection of Ohio 235 and Ohio 309, just north of Alger, will be restricted to one lane for a catch basin replacement.

The following routes will be restricted to one lane in various locations in Hardin County for pavement crack sealing: U.S. 68 between Kenton and the Hancock County line, and Ohio 235 between the Hancock County line and the Logan County line.

Ohio 309 between the Allen County line and Kenton, including its overlap with Ohio 235, will be reduced to one lane for resurfacing.