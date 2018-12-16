Jaron Sharp had a big night Saturday to help the Kenton Wildcats defeat Riverdale 89-52 in boys basketball action Saturday night.

Sharp entered the game needing 16 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career and reached that plateau in the second period on his way to 47 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1).

Trent Lawrence knocked down five three-point shots en route to 15 points for Kenton while Jayden Cornell finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Riverdale (3-3) was led by Brock Davis’ 12 points.