Age, 75 Kenton. A celebration of life for Sheila S. Hayes will be held from 3pm-6pm on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the Kenton Elks Lodge #157. She died on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at her sister’s residence. She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mildred Winter and her brother Allen Winter. Surviving her are her sister, Betty Jean Wimm, her two children, Eric Hayes and Danielle Hayes, and her four grandchildren, Cassandra Slee, Katrina Slee, Christian Slee, and Sydney Slee. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Elks Charitable Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

