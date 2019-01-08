Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart thanked donors who help fund the Sheriff’s Office participation with the National Child Safety Council.

 

On Facebook, the sheriff noted that through the not for profit group, safety materials and handouts as well as safety classes to elementary schools throughout the the county are provided.

 

It was noted that comes at no cost to the Sheriff’s Office thanks to support from area businesses.

 

All of the participating businesses were mentioned on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.