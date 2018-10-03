Shona Lightner 49

of McGuffey

Services for Shona Lightner will be private with Price – McElroy Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Burial will be at a later date.

She died on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at her residence. She was born on January 7, 1969 in Kenton to John Lightner who survives in Ada and Brenda (Shelton) Fleming who survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are her daughter; Mariah Tillman of McGuffey, son; Johnothan Harp of Ada, 2 sisters; Serena (Richard) Baum of Kenton and Shelly (Jamie Matthews) Fleming of Calgary, Canada, and 2 nephews; Jay “Ace” Baum and Grady Baum.

Shona attended Quickstep Church.

She enjoyed decorating, crafts, flowers and gardening.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Funeral Home in care of the family.

