The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor the annual “Shop with a Cop” program on December 15.

The event allows children from Hardin County to spend a fun filled day with Hardin County Law Enforcement and volunteers.

Donations are now being accepted at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1025 South Main Street Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Each child will be provided a gift card to be used to purchase Christmas gifts for their families at Walmart.

The gift cards are purchased through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.

After shopping, everyone returns to the Sheriff’s Office for lunch and fun. The children wrap the gifts they purchased and Santa will be stopping by to greet all of the children.

For further information on the program, contact Detective Henderson at 419-673-1268 ext. 2140.