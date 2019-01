Several area law enforcement agencies are planning a Skate with a Cop event.

It is scheduled for Saturday January 19 from 10am until noon at the Edgewood Skate Arena in Lima.

Children 12 and under and their parents, who must accompany the child, will be able to skate for free.

This is an opportunity to skate and meet officers from local departments, including Lima and American Township, Wapakoneta and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.