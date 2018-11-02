Several roads around Hardin County are closed due to high water.

According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office, the following are currently closed:

County Road 60, between U.S. 68 and County Road 159

County Road 15, between Township Road 30 and County Road 20

County Road 265 south of Pfeiffer Station

County Road 65, between County Road 110 and Township Road 120.

There may be more roads that will be closed throughout the day as crews are assessing the situation.

Drive with care today, and do not attempt to drive across standing water.

Road closure updates are also available on the Hardin County Engineer’s Facebook page.