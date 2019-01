Kenton-Hardin County Soroptimist International will making quilts for victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Participants are asked to bring their sewing tools and sewing machine if you have one.

If you don’t sew, a job will be found for you.

Everyone is welcome to bring something to share for lunch.

The Quilt Sew-in for the Care and Comfort Project will take place from 8:30am to 4:00pm Saturday February 9 at Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative.