BLUFFTON, Ohio—Spiritual writer Christiana Peterson, will present “Searching for Koinonia: In Community with Mystics and Misfits,” at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 in Yoder Recital Hall.

A blogger and author, Peterson will share her experience of living in a Mennonite intentional community and being drawn to mystics such as St. Francis, Dorothy Day and Clare of Assisi. Peterson has a master’s degree in theology and a Ph.D. in creative writing from St. Andrews University in Scotland.

She is the author of “Mystics and Misfits: Meeting God Through St. Francis and Other Unlikely Saints.” Her writing has appeared in “Christianity Today.” “Art House America” and “Christian Century.” She is a regular contributor to “Good Letters,” an Image Journal blog.