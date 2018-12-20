The Acting Inspector General of Social Security is urging citizens to remain vigilant of telephone impersonation schemes that exploit the Social Security Administration’s reputation and authority.

The Office of the Inspector General continues to receive reports from across the country about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be from SSA.

The callers state, due to improper or illegal activity with a citizen’s Social Security number or account, a citizen will be arrested or face other legal action if they fail to call a provided phone number to address the issue.

This is a scam, and citizens should not engage with these calls or provide any personal information.

Citizens are urged to avoid providing information such as your Social Security Number or bank account numbers to unknown persons over the phone or internet unless you are certain of who is receiving it.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from SSA, you should report that information to the OIG at 1-800-269-0271.