The Kenton High School wrestling team suffered a tough lose to St. Marys during a Western Buckeye league dual meet on Thursday.

The Wildcats lost to the Roughriders 52-24 keeping 3 wrestlers undefeated in WBL wrestling. Mason Rhoades, Brian Blankenship and Noah Eikenbary remain undefeated in the WBL Rhoades (132 lbs) pinned Allie Springer at the 8 second mark in the first period. Brian Blankenship (145 lbs) Kentons only Senior defeated Zach Spicer with 2 period pinfall with 36 seconds to go period rounding the WBL unbeaten is Noah Eikenbary he pinned Logan Knous with 50 seconds to go in the first period.

Keith Harbor (113 lbs) lost by pinfall at the :43 mark in the first period to Trevor Hisey. Josh Hart (126 lbs) dropped a hard fought match to Garrett Donovan. Carter Bays (152 lbs) picked up a huge win over Parker Wiechart. bays entered the third period with a 10-7 lead when he was able to come up with a pin at the 4:34 mark in the last period. Ethan Manns (170 lbs) was pinned in the first period by Noah Vogel.