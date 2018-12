The next surplus vehicle auction in the State of Ohio is this Saturday December 8.

77 vehicles will be up for bid.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division located at 4200 Surface Road in Columbus.

The gate opens at 8am, and the auction starts at 9. The lot will remain open until 1 on the day of the auction.

All vehicles are sold as is, and there is no warranty.

The vehicles may be inspected from 8am to 3pm through Friday.