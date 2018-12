A bicycle was stolen sometime Tuesday evening at the library in Kenton.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were informed by the victim’s mother that her son left his bike in the rack at the rear of the library and when he returned it was gone.

Surveillance video was checked, and a positive identification was made on a juvenile seen taking the bicycle, which was later recovered.

The 12 year old boy has not yet been charged with theft.