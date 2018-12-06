A Benjamin Logan student accused of sexually assaulting girls on a school bus has been released from the Juvenile Detention center pending a trial in the charges.

WPKO Radio reported that 15 year old Jordan Griffin was released following a hearing Wednesday.

He must wear a tracking device and is not allowed to have contact with the victims.

Griffin was indicted last month on nine felony counts involving the victims between the ages of 6 and 8.

He has denied the charges, and the trial date has not yet been set.