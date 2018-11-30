Two students had a great job shadowing experience this week.

Jarron Willoby and Aidan Wood both spent a day at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the boys were able to learn more about drugs, paper service process, patrol, the use of radar, traffic violations, cell phone forensics, computer forensics and booking process for inmates.

Their favorite thing though was an hour at the range using service weapons and learning more on gun safety.