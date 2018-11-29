Training sessions are scheduled for those wanting to learn about becoming a substitute teacher.

One is scheduled for January 9 at the Administration Building in Kenton, and the other is January 16 at the Sidney Board of Education Office.

The hours for both dates are 8:30am to 11:30am.

At the sessions, you will be given assistance in applying and completing the paperwork that’s required to substitute teach at Kenton City Schools.

More information can be found on the Kenton City Schools Facebook page.