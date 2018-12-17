Law enforcement officers in Wyandot County forcibly entered the house of a man who had barricaded himself inside his house over the weekend.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the house located in the 100 block of South Lake Street to assist police officers in Carey on a report of a suicidal male in the house.

Efforts to talk him out failed and authorities gained entry through the garage.

The man was found in an upstairs loft and was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay for an evaluation.