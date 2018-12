Two people are facing felony drug charges after a search of a residence in Kenton was conducted late Thursday morning.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were requested to assist an Hardin County Probation officer while she searched the residence in the 200 block of West Columbus Street.

Suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe and small white pills were seized.

A 21 year old man and 22 year old woman are facing charges of possession of drugs.