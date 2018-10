An attempted home invasion incident remains under investigation.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, occupants of an apartment at Kenton Village Apartments told officers two people were attempting to kick in the back door of the apartment this past Sunday night, but they failed to make entry.

One of the victims said he saw a suspect holding a gun as they drove away.

Two male suspects, ages 19 and 17, were questioned by officers, but they have not yet been charged.