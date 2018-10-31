A suspicious letter sent to the Hardin County Courthouse Annex Building has been removed and is being examined at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Keith Everhart also said investigators are interviewing the person who sent the letter, which was sent in the mail and was received this morning.

Director John Folk didn’t open the letter that was addressed to children’s services because he said it appeared to contain a powdery substance.

As a precaution and following proper protocols, Sheriff Everhart ordered that the building be evacuated until the letter was removed.

A HazMat crew in Lima was called in to help identify what was in the letter.

The incident remains under investigation.