Employees at Hardin Memorial Hospital reported a suspicious male Wednesday evening.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, the man had just left the hospital when officers arrived, but he was located on Ohio Street.

He was identified as Joshua Meekins, of Kenton, who had an arrest order from Adult Parole Authority for escape. He also had an active warrant out of Findlay.

Meekins was arrested and eventually transported to the Findlay Police Department.