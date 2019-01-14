A Sycamore teenager was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County.

According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Mike Hetzel, 17 year old Heather Raypole was driving west on County Highway 330 and lost control of her car on the snow covered road.

The car went left of center and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Raypole was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and was transferred by Lifeflight Helicopter to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo where she was pronounced dead.

The Wyandot East EMS and Fire and Wyandot County EMS and JAWS assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.