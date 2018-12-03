FINDLAY, OH – Classroom teachers and other members of school communities who are interested in becoming certified National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) instructors are invited to attend a free training workshop Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in Hancock County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The Basic Archery Instructor training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two Headquarters located at 952 Lima Ave, Findlay 45840. Preregistration is required by December 17 as space is limited. Those interested should visit naspbai.org to sign up for the course. Participants are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

NASP instructors teach target archery to elementary, middle and high school students, within the school gym. The curriculum covers archery, safety, equipment, technique, concentration skills and self-improvement. When students are introduced to the sport of archery, the in-school educational component is only the beginning. Many NASP-participating schools then start after-school programs and archery teams.

The NASP program is rapidly growing and popular among both students and educators. It was introduced into 12 Ohio schools in 2004. More than 900 Ohio schools now have teachers certified to instruct target archery. Over 30,000 Ohio students participated in NASP as part of their physical education curriculum during the 2015-2016 school year.

The first NASP program was launched in Kentucky in 2002. Since that date, 47 U.S. states and 11 foreign countries have adopted it. For additional details regarding NASP in northwest Ohio, visit wildohio.gov or contact the Wildlife District Two Office at 419-424-5000 for more information.