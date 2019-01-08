A Wapakoneta teenager has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on charges connected to setting a pre-Christmas fire in downtown Wapakoneta.

Hometown Stations reported that 19 year old Wesley Slaughter is charged with five counts of aggravated arson, and entered the plea at his recent arraignment.

Judge Frederick Pepple ordered Slaughter to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

If he is, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

The fire was set in a building that houses several apartments.

20 people were left homeless by the blaze.