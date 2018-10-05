An employee at Walmart reported a theft from the store.

According to the Kenton Police report, the employee recognized the man from several prior thefts that the he had committed in the store.

The man, 59 year old Timothy Eugene Clark of Bellefontaine, put a large plastic tote into a shopping cart and then proceeded to fill the tote with sixty seven more merchandise items.

Timothy then pushed the cart full of items past the cash resisters and he was in the process of going out the door of the business when employees attempted to stop him.

Timothy left the shopping cart and items and walked quickly to a waiting car in the lot.

The car was stopped by officers as it was pulling away and Mr. Clark was taken into custody and held on a charge of theft.